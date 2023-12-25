Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.

Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with St. Nick by her side.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil order area
Boil order issued for NW Sherman after major water line break
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
On Saturday, Erik Jackson and Grayson United partnered up with Kristy Lee and Beyond The Walls...
Grayson United celebrates Christmas by giving back
Shoppers flooded the Sherman Town Center on Friday afternoon trying to cross everything off...
Last-minute holiday shoppers hit Sherman Town Center
The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request

Latest News

A local shop in Florida is continuing a family tradition of making candy canes during the...
Man continues family tradition of making candy canes from scratch
Madill Hospital gift shop shares Christmas spirit with patients
Madill Hospital gift shop shares Christmas spirit with patients
Madill Hospital gift shop shares Christmas spirit with patients
Madill Hospital gift shop shares Christmas spirit with patients
For the last two decades, Terry Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not...
Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others