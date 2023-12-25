Volunteers in Ardmore share Christmas Dinner with community

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Volunteer Lauren Burks says they’re spreading some holiday cheer at this year’s Christmas dinner at the Salvation Army in Ardmore.

“My good friend Geri Hayes, she was the mastermind behind this, she said ‘I want to do something where people can come in, get warm, and stay for more than 30 minutes, have not only a meal, but get some things to keep them warm, and get some gifts and some goodies’,” Burks said.

Burks says there were stations set for visitors to browse for any winter weather gear that they need.

“We have a plethora of jackets and gloves and hats, and all kinds of things beyond just a really good Christmas meal with ham and turkey and dressing, pies and cake, all the good stuff,” Burks stated.

In addition to a delicious home-cooked Christmas dinner, there were so many holiday festivities that even the Grinch couldn’t steal this holiday magic.

“We’ve got bounce houses for the kiddos, we’ve got some kiddo gifts, and so not only are we going to have a meal, but we’re going to have festivities, Christmas music,” Burks added.

Burks says its their way of taking care of their community this holiday season.

“I think its important to give back to the community every chance we get, its just something that I’m proud to be a part of,” Burks said.

She says its the support from volunteers is how they’re hoping to making an impact to their community this Christmas.

“Having my mom come, I know I can count on her, I always can, and i knew that she’d be here, but we’ve had a really good group of people, coworkers and just a large group that have showed up to help,” Burks added.

