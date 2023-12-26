Alligator found on Bryan County highway

ROBERTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Grinch was not the only green creature for Bryan County residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas, an alligator was also lurching.

Katy Landry and Kelby Archer were traveling down Highway 70 E in Roberta to visit family on Christmas Eve when a gator stopped them in their tracks.

“I said, turn around, that was a gator in the road,” Landry said explaining the incident, “Sure enough, there was an alligator just chillin’ in the middle of the road.”

The couple estimated that the alligator was young and only about four feet long.

“I’ve seen enough episodes of Crocodile Hunter to know, to kind of stay away,” Archer said, “But she actually went up and grabbed it by the tail.”

To get the young gator back to safety, the two were able to secure the alligator’s mouth and get it off of the highway.

An Oklahoma State game warden said it is not common to see them, but alligators are native to the state. When they are spotted, wardens release them into nearby bodies of water so they can get back to their natural habitat.

“The first rule in being a redneck is, you know, don’t mess with stuff, call a game warden,” Landry said.

The warden said if you see an alligator do not approach it and call them immediately.

While the gator did not steal Christmas, it made for an unforgettable Christmas Eve for the couple.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.