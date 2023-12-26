Ardmore man charged for allegedly running person over

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man could face life in prison after he was arrested for allegedly running over another man with his car.

Court documents show that Ronald Collins, 39, was charged with one felony count of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon after law enforcement said he intentionally ran over a man with his car on December, 15.

Collins has been in trouble with the law before, pleading guilty to bail jumping in Stephens County back in 2012, and in 2019, he pled guilty to Assault and Batter with a Dangerous Weapon in Carter County.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.