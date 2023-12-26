Wish List
Chilly Skies for Wednesday

...and even cooler conditions for Thursday...
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tuesday afternoon was punctuated by a dry southwesterly flow, boosting highs into the 50s along with gusty winds of 20-30 mph. The wind eases overnight, expect another cold one with lows near freezing. Wind shifts to the north and picks up with a dry cold frontal passage around sunrise. Look for sunny, windy, and cooler for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday gets more cloud cove, making for another chilly day with highs in the mid 40s.

A “pokey” surface and upper-level low pressure pumping in the chilly air continues to crawl eastward, finally getting out of our hair by Saturday. Warmer southerly winds kick in for the weekend with Sunday’s highs into the 60s! A New Year’s Eve cold front brings another shot of chilly air for the first day of 2024, with sunshine and highs returning to the cool 40s.

No precipitation is expected through January 3rd.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

