Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police catch massive alligator outside of mall

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.(Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, alligators like to partake in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the reptile, which they said weighed 600 pounds.

Images of the capture were shared on social media, and the sheriff’s office said the gator will be moved to safer waterways.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil order area
Boil order issued for NW Sherman after major water line break
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Volunteers in Ardmore share Christmas Dinner with community
Volunteers in Ardmore share Christmas Dinner with community
On Tuesday, Healdton Police officers responded with a warrant to the 200 block of Gulf Street...
Healdton Police arrest four in drug bust
The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request

Latest News

President Biden ordered a strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops were injured in...
LNL: President Biden ordered a strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops were injured in dr
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi, left, gave birth to a calf on Christmas Eve.
Zoo Atlanta welcomes its 1st southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve
A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings.
Hospital welcomes Christmas babies to the world with festive stockings