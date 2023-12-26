Wish List
Texomans spend Christmas day outdoors

While some people were disappointed that we didn't get a "White Christmas" this year, others took advantage of the sunny day.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - While some people were disappointed that we didn’t get a “White Christmas” this year, others took advantage of the sunny day.

Christmas brings many traditions... “our families come over and hang out and we spend time together and open presents and eat,” for the Sneed family, unwrapping those gifts under the tree started an adventure. ”We opened presents this morning got new scooters and came to the park to test it out so we just live in the neighborhood,” they said.

Instead of staying indoors by a fire, they went outdoors, and many families were drawn to the park for different reasons.

No snowmen or snowball fights this year, but still loads of holiday cheer.

