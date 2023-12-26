Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil order area
Boil order issued for NW Sherman after major water line break
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Volunteers in Ardmore share Christmas Dinner with community
Volunteers in Ardmore share Christmas Dinner with community
On Tuesday, Healdton Police officers responded with a warrant to the 200 block of Gulf Street...
Healdton Police arrest four in drug bust
The city is waiting for the court ruling in a lawsuit before making final decisions on ETJ.
Sherman turns down another ETJ request

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins