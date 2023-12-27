Cold Nights, Cool Days...

Mostly clear skies and diminishing winds within a fairly dry air mass will allow for a freeze in all of Texoma, temperatures ranging 27 to 32 degrees, winds becoming fairly light from the NW at less than 10 mph.

Thursday sees sunny to partly cloudy skies, a chilly and breezy day with highs in the mid 40s. We’re back in the upper 20s Friday morning before we feel warmer winds blow for the weekend.

We’re talking highs in the lower 50s Friday, upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on New Year’s Eve Day (Dec. 31). A strong cold front arrives during the day Sunday, leaving us windy and colder for New Year’s Eve night, and sending high temperatures for Jan 1, 2024 back into the 40s. A small chance of showers ahead of another cold front on Tuesday is the only precipitation in the works.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.