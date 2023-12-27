Dec 26th marks the busiest time of year for sanitation workers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The day after Christmas is the busiest day of the year for many garbage collectors.

Table Keeler with the Ardmore Sanitation Department says each year, the food scraps and paper waste stack up.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to get 28 tons today,” Keeler said.

“I thought there for awhile the busiest day was Thanksgiving or the day after Thanksgiving, but no, that’s like the transition period back over to Christmas, where everyone’s pulling things out of their garage. It’s definitely Christmas, with all their boxes.”

Keeler estimates Christmas trash to be anywhere from 5 to 10 tons more than his usual Monday haul- even though a lot of that trash is lightweight, like boxes or wrapping paper.

But he says it’s normal for bins to be overloaded.

“Every day theyre overflowing and stuff. I’ve pretty well mastered my truck where i can grab it softly and pull it up and just dump it without spilling anything”

Keeler said one way you can help out the garbage collectors is by making sure the two arrows on the lid of the polycart are pointing towards the street.

“Turn it around the right way where the lid opens and the trash goes in, it makes my job a lot easier,” Keeler said. “If you got more than one can, if you can’t walk between them it’s kinda hard for us to pick them up.”

And if you have so much trash after Christmas that it won’t fit in your can, you can bring it to the extra holiday bins at Operation Pride.

“It takes a lot of stress off of us out on the routes,” Keeler said.

