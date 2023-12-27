Locally owned businesses benefit from holiday shopping spike

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Retailers in Texas and nationwide are reporting surprisingly strong sales during the holiday season.

Experts say retail spending in 2023 rose by over 3%, returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

Downtown Sherman businesses, Pop Pop Popcorn, and Laurel E. Boutique both saw a similar trend in business.

Pop Pop Popcorn Owner Regina Roberts, recently brought her popcorn shop back to Sherman after closing temporarily. Roberts said the holidays helped bring in customers old and new.

“That’s why Christmas is always good,” Roberts said, “It’s a gift-giving season, and people want to give a gift that not only looks good but tastes good.”

Laurel E. Boutique Business Development Manager, Lisa Wilson, said the store had a 29% increase in business for the whole year and a 12% increase in December alone.

“We’ve had a lot more new customers come in and come in from other areas,” Wilson said, “Shoppers that we’ve never seen before.”

Both Wilson and Roberts said local shopping and the holiday season are critical to the success of their stores. Both factors help the shops grow and stay in Sherman.

