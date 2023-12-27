Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Locally owned businesses benefit from holiday shopping spike

Sherman small businesses saw a boom in customers over the holiday season.
Sherman small businesses saw a boom in customers over the holiday season.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Retailers in Texas and nationwide are reporting surprisingly strong sales during the holiday season.

Experts say retail spending in 2023 rose by over 3%, returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

Downtown Sherman businesses, Pop Pop Popcorn, and Laurel E. Boutique both saw a similar trend in business.

Pop Pop Popcorn Owner Regina Roberts, recently brought her popcorn shop back to Sherman after closing temporarily. Roberts said the holidays helped bring in customers old and new.

“That’s why Christmas is always good,” Roberts said, “It’s a gift-giving season, and people want to give a gift that not only looks good but tastes good.”

Laurel E. Boutique Business Development Manager, Lisa Wilson, said the store had a 29% increase in business for the whole year and a 12% increase in December alone.

“We’ve had a lot more new customers come in and come in from other areas,” Wilson said, “Shoppers that we’ve never seen before.”

Both Wilson and Roberts said local shopping and the holiday season are critical to the success of their stores. Both factors help the shops grow and stay in Sherman.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-foot alligator was found on Highway 70 E in Roberta.
Alligator found on Bryan County highway
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw...
Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night
Ardmore man, Ronald Collins, 39, could face life in prison after he was arrested for allegedly...
Ardmore man charged for allegedly running person over
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
While some people may be disappointed that we didn’t get a “White Christmas” this year, others...
Texomans spend Christmas day outdoors

Latest News

In the unfortunate event, that you do hit a child, immediately stop, call 911, and let the...
Safety tips for young bike riders
Residents can drop their trees off at the Citizen Collection Center at 811 South East Street.
Sherman offering free Christmas tree disposal
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw...
Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw...
Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night