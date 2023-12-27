Wish List
Police investigate armed robbery in Paris

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to a press release, it happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday night in the 700 block of Graham Street.

The clerk was preparing to close the store when a man, wearing a wig and sunglasses, came in demanding money and threatening to shoot if the clerk didn’t hand it over.

The man got away with approximately $748, the release said.

The clerk was not harmed.

Police said surveillance footage is being reviewed as the investigation continues.

