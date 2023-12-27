Wish List
Safety tips for young bike riders

In the unfortunate event, that you do hit a child, immediately stop, call 911, and let the officials take it from there.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -With the kiddos still on Christmas break, many are enjoying their new motorized or muscle-powered gifts on or near roadways.

“Parents do need to prepare their kids to look in all directions for traffic, not just left and right, but behind them,” said Marie Montgomery, AAA Spokesperson.

Montgomery advised making eye contact with the driver, “and that they know that you are crossing, if you don’t make that eye contact with drivers, then hold back and wait and be patient.”

AAA said every year, more than 360 pedestrian deaths are caused by a forward-moving vehicle.

“Children under five are going to be the most vulnerable to this type of crash because they’re not going to be paying attention,” Montgomery added.

And nearly 200 children are fatally hit by a vehicle backing up.

“The backup camera does not tell the full story,” said Montgomery.

If you have a bigger vehicle, AAA recommends drivers back their vehicle into the driveway.

“Tragically, far too many of these crashes are caused by friends and relatives of the victims, it would be unimaginable the grief that you would have from causing a crash to injure or kill, your own son or daughter,” Montgomery told News 12.

And don’t forget the safety gear, “helmets, proper clothing that’s going to protect them if they fall,” Montgomery said.

And wear bright or reflective clothing so they can be easily spotted.

In the unfortunate event, that you do hit a child, immediately stop, call 911, and let the officials take it from there.

