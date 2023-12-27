Sherman offering free Christmas tree disposal

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman is offering residents free live Christmas tree disposal through January 13.

Residents can drop their trees off at the Citizen Collection Center at 811 South East Street.

The center is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Alternatively, trees can be left at the curb, and the city will pick them up during scheduled bulk and brush pick up week.

You can find the bulk and brush pickup schedule here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.