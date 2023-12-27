Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw County.

Just around 9:30 pm, a two-vehicle wreck shut down Highway 70, for about four and a half hours.

OHP said a head on collision led to the death of three people.

In one vehicle, was driver, 63-year-old Max Sides Senior, passenger 55-year-old Vicki Sides, and 32-year-old Max Sides Jr. of Coleman, Oklahoma.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger, 31-year-old Kristina Mannor of Leesville, Louisiana was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa with critical head, spinal, and leg injuries.

In the other vehicle, 24-year-old driver, Fernando Rodriguez, of Johnson City, Tx was transported to TMC in Sherman with critical leg and spinal injuries.

The passenger, 32-year-old , Humberto Rodriguez-Ramirez, also from Johnson City, was flown to Plano Medical Center with critical spinal and leg injuries.

OHP is still investigating the condition of both drivers and the possible cause of the collision.

