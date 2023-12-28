Authorities hoping for new tips 29 years after Madill boy disappears

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - It’s been 29 years since an 11-year-old boy from Madill disappeared.

This week marks 29 years since the child’s skull was found in a Carter County dump.

It took 16 years for the remains to be identified as 11-year-old Thomas Billy Lee Tillery, and investigators are still searching for answers to close the case.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow was a patrolman for Madill police when Tillery disappeared in September of 1994.

“Madill police department got a call, a runaway juvenile. we found out he went to the post office, and from the post office nobody had seen him,” Yow said. “We verified with the post office that he had been seen, and then [heard] nothing after that.”

Yow said they entered Thomas into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which sent his photo out across the country.

“We started getting all kinds of sightings and we would check every one of those,” Yow said.

Tracking down each lead, everything fizzled out.

Records from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office show it was December of 1994 when several kids playing in a trash dump near Dickson found a skull.

It wasn’t until 2010 when that skull was identified as Thomas’s.

News 12 requested records for the Medical Examiner’s Office, hoping to find what led him to those conclusions, but was only sent one sheet of paper dated 2010, when Thomas’s skull was identified.

Carter County records state the Chief Medical Examiner had spoken to deputies in December of 1994 about the then-unidentified skull, but when News 12 requested a report from that year, the Medical Examiner’s Office replied that it doesn’t issue reports until the case is finalized, and that the single page was the only document that was public record.

After asking the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for records of other evidence found, such as a pair of high top tennis shoes mentioned in the Carter County report, News 12 was told the OSBI does not provide records from their investigations.

News 12 asked if they could make an exception for a 29-year-old cold case, but was told no due a state statute.

Thomas has his identity back, but still no answers about the rest of his remains, or why he never came home in 1994.

“Be brave enough and just come forward,” Yow said. “So that we can get justice for this young man.”

Yow and Madill police do have persons of interest.

“Somebody knows something, and I wish they would come forward,” Yow said. “That may help us verify some information that we may possibly have that would help us to pursue even further. Until that happens, until someone comes forward, this is what we’ve got.”

Just one tip could change that.

Call the Madill Police at 580-795-2387, Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 580-223-6014, or call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 580.795.2221.

