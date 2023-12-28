Bonham woman still missing after 20 days

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - “She’s disappeared without a trace. Just completely vanished with, um, like, no tangible leads,” Danielle Croft’s sister, Kendall Smith shared.

36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen on December 7th.

She was supposed to go home to her grandmother’s house, after visiting her boyfriend’s house, but Danielle never returned.

Kendall Smith said this is abnormal behavior, because her devoted sister has now missed Christmas and her son’s birthday.

“She’s never done anything like this. She has never missed a milestone for her children. um, let alone her first born’s birthday,” Smith continued.

Danielle’s clothes were reportedly seen on the side of the road near her boyfriend’s house.

A detail Smith said might not be accurate.

“Her apparent boyfriend, has disclosed different locations in which the clothes were found in. The police have been made aware that there have been different locations. He has said different things to different people,” she stated.

Bonham Police Department’s Captain Terry Edington said the case is still active, but there are no leads, and because there has been no evidence of a crime, foul play is not suspected.

" I don’t have a person of interest. She’s a missing person. She’s an adult, so we can’t. I don’t have a person of interest. If we talk to people, they’re just witnesses right now,” Edington declared.

It was last reported that Danielle’s boyfriend was the last to see her, but her sister believes otherwise.

“So, there was this man and at least two other men that we know were the last to see her up until she walked out of that house all alone,” Smith stated.

She said her family is hoping to see Danielle again, but its been 20 days without a word.

" I hate to say it, but, like, expecting the worst and hoping the best all at the same time,” Smith expressed.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.