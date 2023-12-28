Wish List
Deadline approaching to submit an item for Bonham Time Capsule

The city is accepting ideas and historical pieces to add to the time capsule.
The city is accepting ideas and historical pieces to add to the time capsule.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The City of Bonham has spent the year celebrating its 175th anniversary and to finish the fun it is burying a time capsule.

The city is accepting idea submissions and pieces of history to add to the time capsule until Friday.

Submissions must be submitted with a signed form and can be dropped off or mailed to the Bonham Visitor Center located at 327 N. Main St. Bonham, TX 75418.

The capsule will be buried at City Hall on February 2, 2024. It will not be removed until the city’s bicentennial year on February 2, 2048.

The submission form and more details on how to submit an item can be found on the city’s website.

