Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.

“We were alerted of a potential problem in February which indicated that an adult coach’s aid was talking to two juvenile 15 year olds at the high school,” said Durant Sgt. Criminal Investigation Division, Nick Spencer.

Adrain Steen, who was a coach’s aid at the time, is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the students.

“There’s probable cause that said that there was a lewd indecent proposal made to a child under 16,” A felony in the State of Oklahoma with a punishment of imprisonment of three to 20 years. Steen is facing two coounts.

According to an affidavit, both students disclosed the sexual conversations that Steen later confirmed in his own interview. “It’s my understanding that it was just a lewd indecent proposal indicating that there was no actual sexual battery,” Spencer said.

One of the students admitted Steen asked her for nude photographs which she sent. He also sent her pictures of him in the shower which police found the photos on each of their phones.

She also admitted that Steen kissed her once while driving her home from school.

Her statement along with school records indicate the relationship may have started back in September 2022.

News 12 contacted the school district and they had no comment on Friday’s arrest, stating in part that Steen is “not an employee of the district nor has he been employed with the district for sometime.”

