How to dispose of your live Christmas tree

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Many spent the season decking the halls, but as the holidays come to an end so do the festive decorations.

While it can be sad to watch the live Christmas trees come down, the longer you wait the higher the risk for fire becomes.

Howe Fire Chief, Robert Maniet, said this is because live trees become drier quickly due to under-watering.

“It could be a firestorm within probably a minute,” Maniet said, “I would say within 60 seconds.”

Making it crucial to get live trees out of your house and to a disposal site.

Sherman Solid Waste Foreman, Joseph Denton, said those living in Sherman can drop their live trees off, free of charge, at the Citizen Collection Center with proof of residency.

“We have a company that comes in and mulch them up,” Denton said, “That mulch is available where need be, where it needs to go for paper mills or wherever.”

The Citizen Collection Center disposal site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from now until January 13.

Sherman residents can also use their monthly bulk day for disposal by leaving trees on their curb.

“Within that week that the program is running, it will get picked up there as well for free of charge,” Denton said.

For those outside of Sherman city limits, there are ways to get the job done on your own.

“You can cut them up into pieces, and either burn them in a burn pit or anything like that, or in a burn barrel or you can get rid of them in dumpsters,” Maniet said.

The end of the holidays can be sad, but failing to remove a live tree in time can lead to an even more sad incident.

