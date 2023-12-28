Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.

Court documents show on Tuesday, December 19, Cory Ross, 34, hit the woman in the head and face with the bladed weapon at a home in Lindsay.

Ross is charged with assault and battery by means or force likely to produce death. Ross bonded out of jail and has been ordered to stay away from the woman.

