Man charged with manslaughter after killing step-father

Earnest Threadgill, 48, was charged with manslaughter in the killing of his step-father on...
Earnest Threadgill, 48, was charged with manslaughter in the killing of his step-father on December 7, 2023.(McCurtain County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - New information on a man arrested in McCurtain County earlier this month, accused of killing his step-father.

Court documents state on December 7, Earnest Threadgill, 48, acted in the heat of passion when he beat Emmett Stafford to death with an iron rake in the front yard of his Eagletown home.

Threadgill claims Stafford swung the rake at him first during an argument and that he didn’t mean to kill him.

Threadgill is charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

