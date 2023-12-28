Man charged with manslaughter after killing step-father

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - New information on a man arrested in McCurtain County earlier this month, accused of killing his step-father.

Court documents state on December 7, Earnest Threadgill, 48, acted in the heat of passion when he beat Emmett Stafford to death with an iron rake in the front yard of his Eagletown home.

Threadgill claims Stafford swung the rake at him first during an argument and that he didn’t mean to kill him.

Threadgill is charged with manslaughter.

