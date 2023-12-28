Man found unresponsive in cell sparks death investigation

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a death in Coffee County after a man was found unresponsive in his cell.

Isaiah Martin. 28. of Oklahoma was booked into the Coffee County Jail Wednesday by Enterprise Police Department. He was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Martin was found dead Thursday morning and Enterprise Rescue and New Brockton Fire responded but were not able to revive him.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected, however, ALEA is conducting an investigation, as is required by Coffee County Jail procedures.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

