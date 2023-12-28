McCurtain Co. teen sentenced to probation after shooting

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A teenager in McCurtain County gets probation for a shooting this summer after making a plea.

According to court records, Kyrese Renovato, 16, was initially charged as a juvenile for shooting a woman in Idabel back in July.

He pleaded “no contest” last week to shooting with intent to kill and was sentenced to six years probation.

