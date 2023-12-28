New deductions for charitable donations

Texas (KXII) -The countdown to the new year is on and it’s not too late to donate to a local non-profit.

“Our day-to-day existence is utterly dependent upon the generosity of this community,” Greg Pittman, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Texoma.

Meals on Wheels Texoma feeds about a thousand people a day in Cooke, Fannin, and Grayson Counties.

“These are senior citizens, mostly homebound, elderly, suffering from one or more chronic conditions. health conditions have socially isolated living in a food desert,” said Pittman.

Their work largely depends on the donations they receive and with an increase in IRS deductions for charitable contributions, there may be an extra reason to give.

Pittman said end-of-the-year donations account for half of their annual funds, “it’s a good time for people to make a donation because they’re conscious about tax season and to the extent allowed by law, any donation made to us is tax deductible.”

The Denison Animal Welfare Group or DAWG also sees a peak during the holiday season.

“A lot of people are finishing up on their charitable giving,” said Stephanie Phillips, DAWG President.

These donations will help them get through the first couple of months of the year.

“January, February, and March, it gets really, really low in donations,” Phillips added.

Annually dawg takes in 1,600 animals, but only about 60 are adopted each month.

“Right now we’re dealing with a lot of abandoned animals, and often those abandoned animals have lots of medical issues, which is expensive to treat,” Phillips added.

If you want to end the year with a generous gesture, you have until the clock strikes midnight on December 31.

