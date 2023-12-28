Places to keep warm when temperatures drop

Durant, Okla. (KXII) - Winter has arrived and it’s getting colder outside.

For those who may need a place to warm up, there are options on both sides of the red river.

In Grayson County, The Salvation Army on Texoma Parkway is somewhere to stop by.

The center offers blankets and food to anyone seeking refuge when temperatures get below freezing.

If you’re in Oklahoma, The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant is a location you can come to to stay warm.

The library welcomes anyone during regular business hours.

“We have magazines out in the café area, which this is the community center part, and inside the library, newspapers, quiet little corners for people to sit and read... we have multiple charging stations,” The Donald W. Reynolds Library’s Robbee Tonubbee shared.

There is also a coat rack in the café area where people can ear and take home something cozy if need be.

“We invite the public if they’ve got coats that they’re no longer using, they come and put them on the rack. and then people, if they need a coat, they can take one,” Tonubbee continued.

Whether you’re displaced or not, the doors are open to all.

“There are a few people who aren’t necessarily homeless, but they don’t have a lot going on at home. Maybe, um, can’t afford to keep the heat on for 8 or 10 hours while they’re significant others at work,” Tonubbee replied.

The library is open from 9am to 8 pm Monday through Thursday and from 9 am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.