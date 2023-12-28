Space heater safety tips

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - According to the NFPA, the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters cause about 1,700 fires a year nationwide, and contribute to 81% of home heating fire deaths.

Howe Fire Chief Robert Maniet says the department has seen its fair share of these fires.

“We’ve had some space heater calls in the past,” Chief Maniet said. “We haven’t had any yet this year, but in the past we have. They’ve turned out to be small fires, and some turn out to be big fires.”

Maniet says a lot of these fires start when an object close to the heater catches fire.

“People throw blankets, towels, items on top of these space heaters and that’s a big potential hazard,” Maniet said. “They can potentially catch things on fire that are either too close or on top of them, so it’s good to keep them spaced out a little bit.”

The NFPA recommends at least 3 feet of space between your heater and anything even remotely flammable.

Although most modern space heaters come with safety features that will automatically turn the heater off if it gets too hot or tips over, Maniet said it’s still not a good idea to leave one unattended.

“We try to advise people not to, just in case things happen,” Maniet said.

Aside from catching fire, these heaters can also easily burn children or adults who aren’t careful.

“They get burned very quickly and very easily, so we try to tell people to keep them away from kids if possible,” Maniet said.

Maniet said most space heaters are perfectly safe, and that they’re okay to use as long as they’re used in the right way.

“There’s no harm or shame in using a space heater,” Maniet said. “A lot of people do.”

Maniet also added that it’s not a bad idea to keep a small fire extinguisher around the house just in case.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.