Weekend Warm-Up...Until Sunday Afternoon

A cold front barrels late in the day, making for a chilly start to 2024
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clouds thin out overnight, leaving us mostly sunny by Friday morning. Another cold night with lows 27 to 32 degrees; Friday is not as cold and with a lot more sun, highs around 50 and a moderate northwesterly wind. The sunshine will make for a much more pleasant feel to the day, and it will be about 5 degrees warmer than Thursday.

Southwesterly winds set in on Saturday, boosting daytime highs to near 60 degrees. We’ll stay above freezing Saturday night as southerly flow continues. Sunday will be our warmest day just ahead of a late-day cold front, expect lower 60s before temperatures fall later in the day behind the front. This system passes with some scattered clouds but no rain. Conditions at midnight will be chilly and breezy to ring in the new year, with “feels like” temperatures in the lower 30s.

January 1, 2024 is forecast to be sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s. A series of weak upper waves bring a chance of a chilly rain Tue-Wed.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

