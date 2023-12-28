Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Wendy’s is selling 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers into the new year: See how you can get one

FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.
FILE - This photo shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. in 2014.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day this week by discounting one of its menu favorites.

To help celebrate National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, the fast-food restaurant is offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny.

According to the burger chain, the offer is available until Jan. 2.

Wendy’s says its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Customers can take advantage of the special by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.

The 1-cent deal does require an additional purchase of a menu item and is available at participating locations.

Wendy’s fans can find the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger offer under their offers in their rewards account.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-foot alligator was found on Highway 70 E in Roberta.
Alligator found on Bryan County highway
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw...
Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night
Ardmore man, Ronald Collins, 39, could face life in prison after he was arrested for allegedly...
Ardmore man charged for allegedly running person over
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party
The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina...
Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation meets with Mexico’s government on migrant influx, as officials clear border tent camp
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute