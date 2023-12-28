Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A four-foot alligator was found on Highway 70 E in Roberta.
Alligator found on Bryan County highway
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw...
Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night
Ardmore man, Ronald Collins, 39, could face life in prison after he was arrested for allegedly...
Ardmore man charged for allegedly running person over
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Texoma mom takes the spotlight with multiple appearances in film and TV shows
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard set to be released from prison

Latest News

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.
Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested
The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.
Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested