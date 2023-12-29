Ardmore receives new UVED traffic camera aiming to keep uninsured drivers off the road

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The state of Oklahoma is bringing new technology to Ardmore, as part of the plan to combat drivers with no insurance.

Program director Amanda Arnall Couch says the Uninsured Driver’s Enforcement Diversion Program began operation in 2018.

“The insurance industry did a study and saw that Oklahoma and Florida had the worst uninsured driving rates in the country, it was 1 in 4, 25%,” Arnall Couch said.

The program uses a camera operated system to capture the license plates of uninsured vehicles and sends a notice to the owner to get insurance.

“It is a letter that you get in the mail, so if you don’t have insurance, we ask that you get and keep insurance for 2 years and there is a fee associated with the diversion program, but it is significantly less than the $250 in court costs that you’d pay if you got a ticket for this,” Arnall Couch stated.

Arnall Couch says they’ve seen a huge turnaround in uninsured driving rates since the program’s inception.

“When we started the program, we had somewhere between 315,000 to 350,000 people on it, as of this morning, we have 195,000 that’s a 40% reduction,” Arnall Couch added.

The program is looking to expand, with 75 cameras around the state of Oklahoma already.

“We are in the process actually of moving some cameras around, and adding some here and there, but that is overall how we make sure that there was at least 1 in every district, and in the metro areas there’s more,” Arnall Couch said.

She says the program is working hard to make travelling on Oklahoma roadways safer for everyone.

“If you have insurance its definitely safer, I want everyone to drive safely, but just in case something happens, its nice to know everyone will be covered,” Arnall Couch said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.