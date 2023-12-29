The busiest time of the year for gyms is quickly approaching

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More people have a resolution to improve fitness for the New Year.

A Forbes Health survey reported that for 2024, nearly 48 percent of respondents have the same goal: improve fitness.

“In preparation for that, we make sure all the amenities are working at 100 percent capacity. We have all the equipment up to date, everything, so everybody has an enjoyable experience from the bat,” said Adam Deas, general manager of Nautilus Family Fitness.

Deas said they’re making sure the gym is keeping up with Sherman’s growth all year long.

With New Years right around the corner, what that means for local gyms is an influx of people coming in with set goals and resolutions, so generally these gyms have to prepare ahead of time.

“We brought in all new treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, a whole row of stair mills, which are really popular. We brought in a lot of new strength training pieces, a three tier dumbbell rack, just things to accommodate a larger populace and make sure everything’s running efficiently,” Deas said.

Deas explained that they want to make sure that they have different equipment available for everyone. “Our focal point is not just getting the people in the door, but keeping them in here, setting them up for success, helping them reach their goals.”

They help further by setting up a goal assessment to go over with a personal trainer.

“We do have that first influx of a lot of people, and they have all these goals set for themselves. Some drop off, I bring them in and try and keep them motivated and consistent,” said personal trainer, Beth Bradley.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.