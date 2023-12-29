Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

The busiest time of the year for gyms is quickly approaching

More people have a resolution to improve fitness for the New Year.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More people have a resolution to improve fitness for the New Year.

A Forbes Health survey reported that for 2024, nearly 48 percent of respondents have the same goal: improve fitness.

“In preparation for that, we make sure all the amenities are working at 100 percent capacity. We have all the equipment up to date, everything, so everybody has an enjoyable experience from the bat,” said Adam Deas, general manager of Nautilus Family Fitness.

Deas said they’re making sure the gym is keeping up with Sherman’s growth all year long.

With New Years right around the corner, what that means for local gyms is an influx of people coming in with set goals and resolutions, so generally these gyms have to prepare ahead of time.

“We brought in all new treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, a whole row of stair mills, which are really popular. We brought in a lot of new strength training pieces, a three tier dumbbell rack, just things to accommodate a larger populace and make sure everything’s running efficiently,” Deas said.

Deas explained that they want to make sure that they have different equipment available for everyone. “Our focal point is not just getting the people in the door, but keeping them in here, setting them up for success, helping them reach their goals.”

They help further by setting up a goal assessment to go over with a personal trainer.

“We do have that first influx of a lot of people, and they have all these goals set for themselves. Some drop off, I bring them in and try and keep them motivated and consistent,” said personal trainer, Beth Bradley.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.
Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that happened Christmas night in Choctaw...
Three dead after Choctaw car wreck on Christmas night
A four-foot alligator was found on Highway 70 E in Roberta.
Alligator found on Bryan County highway
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen on December 7th. She was supposed to go home to her...
Bonham woman still missing after 20 days
It’s been 29 years since an 11-year-old boy from Madill disappeared.
Authorities hoping for new tips 29 years after Madill boy disappears

Latest News

More people have a resolution to improve fitness for the New Year.
The busiest time of the year for gyms is quickly approaching
Ardmore receives new UVED traffic camera aiming to keep uninsured drivers off the road
Ardmore receives new UVED traffic camera aiming to keep uninsured drivers off the road
For those who may need a place to warm up, there are options on both sides of the red river.
Places to keep warm when temperatures drop
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete