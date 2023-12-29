Wish List
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

A family is remembering the lives of a pregnant couple who was visiting from Utah when they were killed in a head-on crash near Wickenburg. (Source: azfamily)
By Emma Lockhart and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICKENBURG, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – The husband who was seriously injured in a crash that killed his pregnant wife has also died, according to the family.

Parker and Chloe Stott both died from the crash that happened on Dec. 20.

The couple was driving from Utah to Arizona to visit their family for the holidays.

Investigators said Parker Stott was driving and passing traffic in a legal passing zone on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg, about an hour outside of Phoenix, when he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer.

Chloe Stott and her unborn baby boy died at the scene. Parker Stott was seriously injured and airlifted to Arizona Burn Center.

Parker Stott underwent several surgeries, but the family was told his injuries were extensive and “the outlook was extremely bleak,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Sadly, he died from his injuries on Tuesday, nearly a week after the crash.

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the pregnancy over the holidays.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Greg Stott, Parker Stott’s father, told KPHO the family was supposed to have a Christmas party the day after the tragic crash.

“They were planning a party on Thursday. We just thought it would be a fun Christmas party. Turns out the reason was to tell everyone they were pregnant,” he said.

Instead, their families spent the holiday processing unimaginable grief.

They are being remembered as loving, supportive and kind, and would have made great parents.

“They were the most giving people I have ever known,” said Peri Eggertsen, Chloe Stott’s sister. “I wish we could have seen them as parents.”

