Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town

Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy Massachusetts town as a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Police in Dover, located about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Boston, said they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female and their teenage daughter at a home on Wilson’s Way after responding to a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday from a relative who had stopped by to check on the family.

The family members were identified as Teena Kamal, 54; Rakesh Kamal, 57; and Ariana Kamal, an 18-year-old Middlebury College student, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said at a press conference Friday.

Morrissey said that a gun was found by Rakesh Kamal’s body, but added that the medical examiner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to the deaths.

“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Dover is one of the richest communities in the state.

Investigators processed the crime scene through much of the night, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.
Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen on December 7th. She was supposed to go home to her...
Bonham woman still missing after 20 days
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete
It’s been 29 years since an 11-year-old boy from Madill disappeared.
Authorities hoping for new tips 29 years after Madill boy disappears
According to the NFPA, the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters cause about...
Space heater safety tips

Latest News

Live Christmas trees can dry out quickly and become a fire hazard.
How to dispose of your live Christmas tree
For those who may need a place to warm up, there are options on both sides of the Red River.
Places to keep warm when temperatures drop
The countdown to the new year is on and it’s not too late to donate to a local non-profit.
New deductions for charitable donations
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, a dual-tipped wing tip, known as a "winglet," stands...
Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for potential loose bolt