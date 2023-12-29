How to stay safe this New Year’s Eve

TEXOMA (KXII) - “If you’re caught by police driving intoxicated, you are obviously subject to arrest. Your car could be impounded and you know there’s lots of fees and goes along with that and possible jail time,” Sherman Police Department’s Sgt. Brett Mullen stated.

New Year’s Eve, a time to kick back, and ring in the new year with friends and family.

For those whose plans include drinking, it’s important to prepare properly.

“There’s really no excuse nowadays with all the apps you can get and get rides, or you can call a friend or you can call somebody. um, there’s really no excuse to be driving intoxicated. so just make a plan on how you’re going to go home safe, that way you don’t get in a crash and hurt yourself, or possibly kill yourself or kill somebody else,” Mullen said.

New Year’s Eve is ranked as one of the deadliest for alcohol-related car wrecks.

Denison resident, Raycee Guess, said he makes the effort to try to prevent as many drunk driving incidents as possible.

“So, for New Year’s, I do ‘Raycee’s, rides, so I provide a safe ride to their house or from anyone that has been out celebrating and may have been too celebrated and needed a safe ride home,” Raycee shared.

He will only drive in the Denison area this year, and you can contact him through Facebook or by phone.

“Please text or message me about 30 minutes prior to when they need the ride, so that I can get everything kind of organized and scheduled and make sure they pick up it safe here in Denison,” he continued.

His service will be available 12:30 to 2:30 am. and he said, don’t be shy to give him a call, he’s used to seeing some interesting characters but...

“What what happens in the car stays in the car as long as they’re respectful,” Guess concluded.

So this year, don’t take the risk, stay where you’re at or instead call yourself a ride.

