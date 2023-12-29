Wish List
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Peanut died at her home in Michigan on Christmas morning. (Source: WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, has died at age 21.

Peanut died at her home in Michigan on Christmas morning.

Peanut was born in 2002 when her owner Marsi Darwin peeled Peanut out of her egg, and she said they bonded immediately.

“I realize she had a phenomenally long life for a chicken. I’m heartbroken nonetheless,Darwin wrote in a blog post announcing Peanut’s death.

This year, Peanut was given a Guinness World Record title of World’s Oldest Living Chicken at age 20.

Darwin said this led to worldwide attention with newspaper interviews and television appearances.

“Peanut’s spirit and antics delighted viewers online and in the media,” Darwin continued. “She was an incredible little bird. My mind goes to the many moments in her life spent outdoors and in our home, interacting with other birds, cats, dogs, and humans.”

The blog post went on to say Peanut’s daughter Millie died on Halloween night at the age of 15. Darwin said she could tell it took a toll on Peanut.

On Dec. 7, Peanut’s old boyfriend Benny also died. He was between the ages of 12 and 15.

Darwin said she believed Peanut was grieving the loss of her friends as old age was catching up with her.

On Dec. 23, Darwin said she spent the night holding Peanut, and on Christmas Eve, she took Peanut to bed with her, as she normally did for two decades.

“I could feel her little head resting on my shoulder as she had done for years, and around 5 a.m. her neck relaxed into mine, and I knew she had died peacefully in her sleep, her final gift to me,” Darwin said. “I know brighter days will come in time. But she will be forever missed.”

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

