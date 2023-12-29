Wish List
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw

Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KXII) -Every year the Choctaw Casino in Durant draws large crowds for New Year’s weekend.

“Been having a great time,” said Choctaw casino guest, Anthony Benson.

This year they’re ringing in the new year with the theme 2024 karat gold.

“With some great live entertainment,” said Kaley Green, Choctaw’s Regional Director of Marketing.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be free live music at Gilley’s and Guy Fieri’s. “In the grand theater, we’ll have Justin Moore and Priscilla Block in that award-winning venue, and there’s still a few tickets available,” Green added.

They said those tickets start at $69.

Or you can game the night away, “we’ll be giving away $500,000 throughout the weekend, all you have to do is be playing with your Choctaw rewards club card to earn entries for a chance to win big,” Green explained.

With food and 24-karat gold-inspired drinks.

Choctaw Casino guest Anthony Benson said his family plans to celebrate the new year with Choctaw, “come and get this money.”

Benson said he loves the atmosphere, “it’s lots of people, so you can get a big party going.”

“Right before midnight, we will start our floor-wide countdown and we will count together into the new year, confetti will fly in the district,” Green said, “balloons will fall in Gilley’s and it’s going to be an exciting night.”

