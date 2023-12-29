Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After two years of being stagnant, construction is set to begin at the Bel Air Beach Club off Highway 1417 in Sherman within the next six months.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said the Bel Air Development broke ground in 2021 and had several phases of homes, retail, apartments and the lagoon.

The development has been focusing on the first two phases of residential homes but is now moving to phase three, the beach club.

“City council two weeks ago took our first major step forward on the lagoon project in several years,” Strauch said, “They actually passed the site plan of what that will look like.”

Sherman City Council Member, Shawn Teamann, said the development now has enough homes that it is the right time to proceed with the lagoon.

“We are very excited that it’s going to be coming to fruition here very soon,” Teamann said.

The beach club is set to be a three-and-a-half-acre body of water with plenty of room for pedal boats and a floating obstacle course. Additionally, it will include sandy beach areas, a kid’s splash pad, and a swim-up bar.

“Their plan is to host concerts to have food and beverages there available, and it really will be like you were at the beach,” Teamann said.

The development will continue to grow around the lagoon, making it the centerpiece of Bel Air.

“They will have of course retail multifamily projects there,” Teamann said, “They also have a substantial number of residential homes.”

The lagoon project will be paid for privately at cost to the City of Sherman. The beach club will be open to all Sherman residents.

Construction could start as soon as this spring with folks hitting the beach by 2026.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.
Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen on December 7th. She was supposed to go home to her...
Bonham woman still missing after 20 days
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete
It’s been 29 years since an 11-year-old boy from Madill disappeared.
Authorities hoping for new tips 29 years after Madill boy disappears
A teenager in McCurtain County gets probation for a shooting this summer after making a plea.
McCurtain Co. teen sentenced to probation after shooting

Latest News

Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw
Live Christmas trees can dry out quickly and become a fire hazard.
How to dispose of your live Christmas tree
For those who may need a place to warm up, there are options on both sides of the Red River.
Places to keep warm when temperatures drop
The countdown to the new year is on and it’s not too late to donate to a local non-profit.
New deductions for charitable donations