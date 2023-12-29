Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After two years of being stagnant, construction is set to begin at the Bel Air Beach Club off Highway 1417 in Sherman within the next six months.

City of Sherman Spokesperson, Nate Strauch, said the Bel Air Development broke ground in 2021 and had several phases of homes, retail, apartments and the lagoon.

The development has been focusing on the first two phases of residential homes but is now moving to phase three, the beach club.

“City council two weeks ago took our first major step forward on the lagoon project in several years,” Strauch said, “They actually passed the site plan of what that will look like.”

Sherman City Council Member, Shawn Teamann, said the development now has enough homes that it is the right time to proceed with the lagoon.

“We are very excited that it’s going to be coming to fruition here very soon,” Teamann said.

The beach club is set to be a three-and-a-half-acre body of water with plenty of room for pedal boats and a floating obstacle course. Additionally, it will include sandy beach areas, a kid’s splash pad, and a swim-up bar.

“Their plan is to host concerts to have food and beverages there available, and it really will be like you were at the beach,” Teamann said.

The development will continue to grow around the lagoon, making it the centerpiece of Bel Air.

“They will have of course retail multifamily projects there,” Teamann said, “They also have a substantial number of residential homes.”

The lagoon project will be paid for privately at cost to the City of Sherman. The beach club will be open to all Sherman residents.

Construction could start as soon as this spring with folks hitting the beach by 2026.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.