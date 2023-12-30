Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State freshman Jesse Gardner’s family says his passion for cornhole started early.

“He’s always loved sports ever since he was a little guy,” Gardner’s mom Jana Lee said. “Him and his little friends would go to the city pavilion, and they would just play cornhole.”

Gardner’s grandfather Jan Lee said that ever since he was little, he always had a ball in his hands.

“Anything that that he starts, he just goes 100%,” Lee said. “He started this cornhole, and he just fell in love with it.”

Now they are getting together to watch him compete on national TV in the American Cornhole League College Championship.

“We just loved watching him follow his dreams and doing what he loves,” Gardner’s grandmother Gayle Lee said.

Gardner’s girlfriend Kylee Ribera said that she is so proud of him for how far he’s come.

“I kind of feel like like his famous girlfriend or something like that,” Ribera said.

Gardner and his tournament partner Dylan Cernero are cornhole partners at Southeastern.

“He started the cornhole club there,” Jana Lee said. “Because they didn’t have one.”

The pair qualified for the semi-finals on ESPN by winning 10 straight games on Thursday morning.

“Yeah, really I taught Jesse everything he knows,” Gayle Lee said. “Yeah, I take all the credit.”

Gardner’s family say they knew he had what it takes to go far just by playing against him.

“When we get together as a family, we usually get the cornhole boards out and play cornhole,” Gayle Lee said. “And no, he doesn’t take it easy. He’s very competitive.”

Even though Gardner and Cernero didn’t manage to bring home the title this year, his family says they’re still proud and looking forward to hopefully seeing him compete again next year.

“He’s a big deal now,” Jana Lee said. “I’m just so proud. I’m a proud mom.”

