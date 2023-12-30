Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship

Family and friends of SOSU student Jesse Gardner got together last night to watch him compete in the National College Cornhole Championship.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State freshman Jesse Gardner’s family says his passion for cornhole started early.

“He’s always loved sports ever since he was a little guy,” Gardner’s mom Jana Lee said. “Him and his little friends would go to the city pavilion, and they would just play cornhole.”

Gardner’s grandfather Jan Lee said that ever since he was little, he always had a ball in his hands.

“Anything that that he starts, he just goes 100%,” Lee said. “He started this cornhole, and he just fell in love with it.”

Now they are getting together to watch him compete on national TV in the American Cornhole League College Championship.

“We just loved watching him follow his dreams and doing what he loves,” Gardner’s grandmother Gayle Lee said.

Gardner’s girlfriend Kylee Ribera said that she is so proud of him for how far he’s come.

“I kind of feel like like his famous girlfriend or something like that,” Ribera said.

Gardner and his tournament partner Dylan Cernero are cornhole partners at Southeastern.

“He started the cornhole club there,” Jana Lee said. “Because they didn’t have one.”

The pair qualified for the semi-finals on ESPN by winning 10 straight games on Thursday morning.

“Yeah, really I taught Jesse everything he knows,” Gayle Lee said. “Yeah, I take all the credit.”

Gardner’s family say they knew he had what it takes to go far just by playing against him.

“When we get together as a family, we usually get the cornhole boards out and play cornhole,” Gayle Lee said. “And no, he doesn’t take it easy. He’s very competitive.”

Even though Gardner and Cernero didn’t manage to bring home the title this year, his family says they’re still proud and looking forward to hopefully seeing him compete again next year.

“He’s a big deal now,” Jana Lee said. “I’m just so proud. I’m a proud mom.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made on Friday after a deep investigation involving two 15 year old students.
Former Durant High School coach’s aid arrested
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete
36-year-old Danielle Croft was last seen on December 7th. She was supposed to go home to her...
Bonham woman still missing after 20 days
It’s been 29 years since an 11-year-old boy from Madill disappeared.
Authorities hoping for new tips 29 years after Madill boy disappears
A teenager in McCurtain County gets probation for a shooting this summer after making a plea.
McCurtain Co. teen sentenced to probation after shooting

Latest News

Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw
New Year’s Eve, a time to kick back, and ring in the new year with friends and family. For...
How to stay safe this New Year’s Eve
Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw