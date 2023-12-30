Wish List
Cold Front Sunday

The last day of the year will ensure a very cold start to 2024
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Saturday has been blue skies with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Not bad for the second Saturday of winter!

Warmer temperatures are not going to last as a cold front will move through Texoma Sunday afternoon. Given the late timing of the front, afternoon temperatures will be similar to Saturday for counties South of the Red River. On average, high temperatures will be in the mid 50s for the last day of the year. Once the cold front does move through, it will be a very breezy and chilly midnight New Year’s celebration across Texoma. Definitely bundle up if you’re heading out to look at fireworks.

Monday will remain chilly with highs topping out in the upper 40s. Tuesday is showing a slight chance of rain, but it’s starting to look like it’s tracking farther South of Texoma so I’m lowering the rain chances to 10% as accumulation will be very low if it rains at all. A much better chance of rain arrives later in the week on Friday that should affect all Texoma counties.

Mostly a cold and seasonably wintry start to the first week of 2024 in Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

