Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gaddy has 24 as Tarleton State beats Loyola Marymount 79-66

Led by Kiandre Gaddy's 24 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 79-66
(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy had 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-66 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Gaddy added 12 rebounds for the Texans (9-4). Jakorie Smith scored 21 points and added five assists. Devon Barnes was 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Justin Wright led the Lions (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keli Leaupepe added 16 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Dominick Harris had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com
Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw

Latest News

Houston Rockets
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, short-handed 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127
Texas women's basketball star Rori Harmon to miss rest of season with torn ACL from practice injury
FILE - Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Creative and aggressive play-callers fuel high-powered offenses for No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas
Curry, Warriors to host Hardaway and the Mavericks