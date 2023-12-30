Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Sherman caused major headaches for Sherman drivers.
An Overturned semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 75 near Bearcat Stadium.
A bystander said the crash was so loud she thought a neighbor’s house exploded.
Sherman Police report no major injuries, but traffic in both directs was blocked as of 10:40 Friday night, and they expect it to take several more hours to clear the area.
