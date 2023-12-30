Wish List
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman

Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman(Garrett Stringfellow)
By KXII Staff and Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Sherman caused major headaches for Sherman drivers.

An Overturned semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 75 near Bearcat Stadium.

A bystander said the crash was so loud she thought a neighbor’s house exploded.

Sherman Police report no major injuries, but traffic in both directs was blocked as of 10:40 Friday night, and they expect it to take several more hours to clear the area.

**Traffic Alert** Both north and south bound lanes of US 75 near Washington Street are closed due to a crash involving a...

Posted by Sherman Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023

