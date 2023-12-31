Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. (Source: KPRC)
By Byron Nichols, KPRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBLE, Texas (KPRC) – A 6-year-old boy in Texas may be one of the smartest kids in the state. In fact, he may be one of the smartest kids in the country.

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs. It’s a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses.

He started reading before he was 2 years old and wants to be a doctor someday.

“A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” Chandler clarified.

When he was in pre-kindergarten, Chandler’s dad said his son finished on a second grade reading and math level. He went straight to first grade and skipped kindergarten.

Chandler may be book-smart, but his dad said the next step is to work on his socialization to help him continue to succeed in life.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Family and friends of Southeastern Oklahoma State student Jesse Gardner got together last...
Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

Latest News

Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults
Even though New Year’s Eve isn’t the best time of the year for the business, Paxton Trojacek...
Firework shoppers out in Texoma ahead of New Year’s Eve
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends