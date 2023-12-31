Firework shoppers out in Texoma ahead of New Year’s Eve

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Even though New Year’s Eve isn’t the best time of the year for the business, Paxton Trojacek with “The Fireworks Store” on Highway 82 between Sherman and Bells says that it’s always nice to see people coming in.

“If this was the 4th of July, and it was the day before we closed, which would be the 3rd of July, we probably wouldn’t be talking right now, we’re usually pretty busy,” Trojacek said. “We have a bunch of people that you meet along the way and it’s just you learn so much about their lives and stuff.”

3 of those people that come in every year are Chelsea and Clyde Higgins and Jayd Harville.

“Every year we come here the same spot and get a bunch of fireworks, sparklers and just blow them up,” Harville said.

“We like to blow things up, so it’s fun,” Chelsea Higgins said.

They say that fireworks on New Year’s Eve are a yearly tradition of theirs, and they try to pick up something that everyone can enjoy.

“We had to get the sparklers, every year we do sparklers,” Higgins said. “That’s a huge thing, especially with the little ones, and then we have to get one big one to shoot off at midnight.”

Trojacek says that sparklers are always a hit, and more people are opting to go big as of late thanks to recent trends in the market.

“We’ve seen people go from a lot of smaller stuff to a lot more bigger stuff, which that’s just coming from our price dropping,” Trojacek said. “Crates are finally becoming more cheap to get here.”

However, you should make sure you’re in the clear before you set them off, since most Texoma cities like Sherman, Denison, Durant, and Ardmore all outlaw the use of fireworks within city limits.

“Lucky for me, I live in Denison in the country,” Higgins said. “We have a 50 acre property, so there’s no limitation to what we can firework off.”

Whether you go with simple sparklers or the biggest explosives the store has to offer, the most important thing is getting everyone into the new year safely with all 10 fingers intact.

