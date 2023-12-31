Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Great Pyrenees reunited with family after cameras caught him being stolen from yard

A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.
A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.(Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Brisco, a Great Pyrenees, was reunited with his family after he was stolen from his yard, according to authorities.

Authorities in Virginia say they received a call that two women were seen on camera stealing the dog on Christmas Day.

Brisco was later found wandering on South Lee Highway in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Family and friends of Southeastern Oklahoma State student Jesse Gardner got together last...
Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship
Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw
More people have a resolution to improve fitness for the New Year.More people have a...
The busiest time of the year for gyms is quickly approaching

Latest News

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some
Tourists walk around New Year's Eve sign ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec....
Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworks
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea's Kim vows to launch 3 more spy satellites and produce more nuclear materials in 2024