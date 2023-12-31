Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first selfie after being freed from prison

(Gray News/TMX) – Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram Friday to share her first selfie since being released from a prison in Missouri on Thursday.

“First selfie of freedom!” she captioned the photo, in which she can be seen smiling into a hotel room mirror with luggage and a case of Dr. Pepper in the frame.

Blanchard, 32, was released on parole from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence for her role in plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Blanchard’s defense attorneys argued that she was a victim of abuse, and that her mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Her mother subjected her to unnecessary medical treatments, including surgeries, to gain attention, sympathy and donations.

Blanchard was forced to pretend she required a wheelchair, among other things, and eventually rebelled, enlisting her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn to kill her mother.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2022, while still incarcerated, Blanchard married Ryan Scott Anderson, a 37-year-old teacher in Louisiana. He picked her up from prison Thursday.

Now released from prison, Blanchard said she hopes to meet Taylor Swift, who she told TMZ helped give her inspiration to keep going.

She told the media outlet she has tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve and hopes to run into her idol at Arrowhead Stadium.

Blanchard is set to release an eBook about her experience through Penguin Random House on Jan. 9.

The book, titled “Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom,” will feature “Gypsy’s contemplative writing on trust and betrayal, love and freedom, self-worth and identity, prison life, her marriage, and other personal issues,” according to a press release.

“Gypsy saw her story told by others again and again in the media, from news reports and podcasts to TV series like The Act (Hulu). Now, granted early parole and preparing to start a new life, she’s free to speak directly to her supporters and the world,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.