Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Cory Ross, 34, is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete last week.
Man allegedly tries to kill woman with machete
Family and friends of Southeastern Oklahoma State student Jesse Gardner got together last...
Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship
This image provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Relax 5mm Science...
Federal agency orders recall of hazardous magnetic-ball kits sold at Walmart.com

Latest News

FILE - Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills,...
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the...
Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl
This photo provided by the Bronxville, N.Y., Police Department shows Watson Morgan, a sergeant...
Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant
In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram...
Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine