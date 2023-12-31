New laws to go in effect when the clock strikes 12

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are a total of 30 bills passed by the 88th Texas Legislature covering a number of topics.

Some are as follow:

Senate Bill 17 will no longer allow publicly funded universities in the State of Texas to have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices. This means that public institutions cannot engage in DEI activities and employees will have to be reassigned.

House Bill 614 requires Homeowner Association Boards to adopt a standard policy that details how they enforce fines and how much the fines are.

New restrictions are being placed on advertising E-cigarettes to minors. House Bill 4758 makes it a class b misdemeanor to sell e-cigarette products using images of celebrities, food, or cartoon characters on the packaging.

All of these bills will go in effect January 1.

