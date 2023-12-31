Prince, Connor help No. 23 TCU women beat BYU 81-67, extend win streak to program-record 14 games

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 23 TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

TCU (14-0) has won 14 straight to open a season for the first time in Horned Frogs basketball history — men’s or women’s.

Jaden Owens added 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for TCU. Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Una Jovanovic and Emma-Nnopu hit back-to-back jumpers before Connor made a layup to cap a 6-2 spurt to close the first half and give the Horned Frogs a 39-31 lead. Connor then scored TCU's first eight points in a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and push the lead into double figures for good.

Kailey Woolston led BYU (10-4) with 15 points and Amari Whiting added 13 points, six assist and five rebounds in the Cougars first conference game as a member of the Big 12. Lauren Gustin added 10 points and 16 rebounds, six offensive. The 6-foot-1 senior went into the game leading the nation in total rebounds (202), rebounding average (15.5), defensive rebounds per game (10.8) and double-doubles (11).

Conner (22.6 points per game) and Prince (21 ppg) combine to make TCU the only team in the country with two 20-point-per-game scorers. The duo went into the game ranking first and second in the Big 12 in scoring and ninth and 15th, respectively, nationally. They each have scored in double figures in every game this season.

Prince is the only player who ranks in the top-15 nationally in points per game, rebounds per game (14th, 10.7 rpg) and blocks per game (5th, 3.3 bpg). The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Oregon is the only women's player in the country averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game this season.

The Horned Frogs set a single-season program record with 13 nonconference wins this season.

TCU visits No. 10 Baylor on Wednesday. BYU returns home to play host to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball