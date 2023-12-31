Wish List
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bel Air Beach Club project has been stagnant for two years but will soon begin.
Sherman takes step toward getting a beach club
Truck overturn shuts down US 75 in Sherman
Truck overturn shuts down Highway 75 in Sherman
Family and friends of Southeastern Oklahoma State student Jesse Gardner got together last...
Boswell family hosts watch party for college freshman competing in National College Cornhole Championship
Great chances to start 2024 in a big way and a chance to win big at the same time.
Ring in the New Year with Choctaw
More people have a resolution to improve fitness for the New Year.More people have a...
The busiest time of the year for gyms is quickly approaching

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
‘It’s very special’: Therapy donkey visits senior living center
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
'It's very special': Therapy donkey visits senior living center
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months